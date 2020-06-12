Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) picks momentum as shares drop -3.72%

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE) is -3.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.76 and a high of $51.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The ATGE stock was last observed hovering at around $35.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.31% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.57% off the consensus price target high of $51.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 3.2% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.88, the stock is 0.44% and 10.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing -3.72% at the moment leaves the stock 0.83% off its SMA200. ATGE registered -23.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.92.

The stock witnessed a 6.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.65%, and is -3.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.40% over the week and 3.19% over the month.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) has around 6113 employees, a market worth around $1.72B and $1.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.15 and Fwd P/E is 11.80. Profit margin for the company is 19.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.46% and -34.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.70%).

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/13/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.67 with sales reaching $262.49M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -20.50% in year-over-year returns.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) Top Institutional Holders

264 institutions hold shares in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE), with 1.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.71% while institutional investors hold 108.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 52.96M, and float is at 50.58M with Short Float at 4.69%. Institutions hold 105.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.1 million shares valued at $163.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.77% of the ATGE Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.11 million shares valued at $136.77 million to account for 9.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 4.46 million shares representing 8.60% and valued at over $119.4 million, while International Value Advisers, LLC holds 7.65% of the shares totaling 3.96 million with a market value of $106.1 million.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sayao Thiago Aguiar, the company’s Group President, Business &Law. SEC filings show that Sayao Thiago Aguiar sold 1,368 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $29.74 per share for a total of $40677.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1830.0 shares.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that Randolfi Michael O (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 32,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $33.73 per share for $1.08 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 78090.0 shares of the ATGE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Boden Holland Katherine Alice (Gr Pres Medical and Healthcare) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $31.99 for $63987.0. The insider now directly holds 16,367 shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE).

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) that is trading -21.70% down over the past 12 months. American Public Education Inc. (APEI) is 6.03% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -61.59% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.55.