Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) stock Plunged by -8.53% yesterday

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) is -33.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.19 and a high of $7.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The ATEC stock was last observed hovering at around $5.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.44% off its average median price target of $8.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.09% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 37.07% higher than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.72, the stock is 0.73% and 10.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.6 million and changing -8.53% at the moment leaves the stock -15.02% off its SMA200. ATEC registered 3.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.5486 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.4465.

The stock witnessed a 5.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.47%, and is -13.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.80% over the week and 7.70% over the month.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) has around 227 employees, a market worth around $293.02M and $119.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -54.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 115.53% and -40.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-48.20%).

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.29 with sales reaching $16.35M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -40.20% in year-over-year returns.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Top Institutional Holders

150 institutions hold shares in Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC), with 19.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 30.96% while institutional investors hold 69.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 62.57M, and float is at 40.39M with Short Float at 7.57%. Institutions hold 47.79% of the Float.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Miles Patrick, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Miles Patrick bought 10,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $2.99 per share for a total of $32591.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10900.0 shares.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Miles Patrick (CEO) bought a total of 66,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $3.00 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.15 million shares of the ATEC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, TULLIS JAMES L L (Director) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $3.01 for $75250.0. The insider now directly holds 753,828 shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC).

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) that is trading -4.35% down over the past 12 months. Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) is 18.47% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.13% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.96 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.1.