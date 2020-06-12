Analysts suggest 111 Inc. (YI) could spike 92.46% in a year

111 Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) is -6.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.29 and a high of $8.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The YI stock was last observed hovering at around $7.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.71% off its average median price target of $83.82 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.46% off the consensus price target high of $83.82 offered by analysts, but current levels are 92.46% higher than the price target low of $83.82 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.32, the stock is -14.08% and -13.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.64 million and changing -10.10% at the moment leaves the stock 8.30% off its SMA200. YI registered -11.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.49.

The stock witnessed a -11.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.16%, and is -11.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.05% over the week and 5.44% over the month.

111 Inc. (YI) has around 1932 employees, a market worth around $530.50M and $685.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 175.74% and -27.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-56.20%).

111 Inc. (YI) Analyst Forecasts

111 Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 77.40% year-over-year.

111 Inc. (YI) Top Institutional Holders

13 institutions hold shares in 111 Inc. (YI), with institutional investors hold 5.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 82.17M, and float is at 4.93M with Short Float at 0.98%. Institutions hold 5.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Totem Point Management, LLC with over 1.01 million shares valued at $6.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.14% of the YI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Artal Group S.A. with 0.65 million shares valued at $4.3 million to account for 7.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd which holds 0.5 million shares representing 5.52% and valued at over $3.32 million, while Hsbc Holdings Plc holds 2.05% of the shares totaling 0.19 million with a market value of $1.23 million.