ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 21.33% Upside

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is -16.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.04 and a high of $72.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The ASGN stock was last observed hovering at around $67.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -8.76% off its average median price target of $63.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.33% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -18.0% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.00, the stock is -4.46% and 18.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.56 million and changing -12.93% at the moment leaves the stock 0.58% off its SMA200. ASGN registered 4.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $55.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $56.52.

The stock witnessed a 13.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 67.33%, and is -9.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.58% over the week and 3.78% over the month.

ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) has around 4300 employees, a market worth around $3.12B and $3.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.14 and Fwd P/E is 13.69. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 103.17% and -18.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.20%).

ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) Analyst Forecasts

ASGN Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.87 with sales reaching $897.46M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.70% in year-over-year returns.

ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) Top Institutional Holders

358 institutions hold shares in ASGN Incorporated (ASGN), with 2.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.18% while institutional investors hold 98.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 52.80M, and float is at 50.31M with Short Float at 1.47%. Institutions hold 94.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.23 million shares valued at $219.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.86% of the ASGN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.82 million shares valued at $170.1 million to account for 9.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 3.94 million shares representing 7.51% and valued at over $139.27 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 3.73% of the shares totaling 1.96 million with a market value of $69.25 million.

ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) Insider Activity

A total of 73 insider transactions have happened at ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BLAZER RANDOLPH C, the company’s President, Apex Systems. SEC filings show that BLAZER RANDOLPH C sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 04 at a price of $65.58 per share for a total of $0.66 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

ASGN Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 28 that KITTRELL MARTY R (Director) sold a total of 2,045 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 28 and was made at $65.40 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4835.0 shares of the ASGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 20, HOLMAN JONATHAN S (Director) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $59.98 for $29990.0. The insider now directly holds 13,005 shares of ASGN Incorporated (ASGN).