AXT Inc. (AXTI) turns bearish with loss of -0.54 points

AXT Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) is 8.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.85 and a high of $5.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The AXTI stock was last observed hovering at around $5.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.54%.

Currently trading at $4.71, the stock is -11.74% and 0.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing -10.29% at the moment leaves the stock 24.52% off its SMA200. AXTI registered 10.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 46.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.2434 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.0218.

The stock witnessed a -10.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 93.83%, and is -12.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.96% over the week and 6.66% over the month.

AXT Inc. (AXTI) has around 731 employees, a market worth around $187.13M and $83.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 27.71. Profit margin for the company is -2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 154.59% and -21.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.00%).

AXT Inc. (AXTI) Analyst Forecasts

AXT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $21.68M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -129.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.80% year-over-year.

AXT Inc. (AXTI) Top Institutional Holders

117 institutions hold shares in AXT Inc. (AXTI), with 2.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.17% while institutional investors hold 64.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.81M, and float is at 38.47M with Short Float at 1.80%. Institutions hold 60.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 3.32 million shares valued at $10.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.12% of the AXTI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.81 million shares valued at $9.01 million to account for 6.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.1 million shares representing 5.15% and valued at over $6.75 million, while Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC holds 4.64% of the shares totaling 1.9 million with a market value of $6.08 million.

AXT Inc. (AXTI) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at AXT Inc. (AXTI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CHEN JESSE, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CHEN JESSE sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 29 at a price of $5.33 per share for a total of $53300.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

AXT Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 28 that CHANG DAVID C (Director) sold a total of 12,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 28 and was made at $5.48 per share for $70144.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the AXTI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 21, CHEN JESSE (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $5.56 for $55600.0. The insider now directly holds 132,147 shares of AXT Inc. (AXTI).

AXT Inc. (AXTI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) that is trading -18.73% down over the past 12 months. Kopin Corporation (KOPN) is 4.39% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 41.16% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.37.