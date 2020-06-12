Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. (BRG) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. (AMEX: BRG) is -32.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.79 and a high of $12.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The BRG stock was last observed hovering at around $8.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.7% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.2% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -34.67% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.08, the stock is 16.27% and 29.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing -7.97% at the moment leaves the stock -19.72% off its SMA200. BRG registered -32.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.19.

The stock witnessed a 34.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.80%, and is 8.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.64% over the week and 9.05% over the month.

Profit margin for the company is -11.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 113.19% and -36.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. (BRG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. (BRG) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.52 with sales reaching $55.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.30% in year-over-year returns.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. (BRG) Top Institutional Holders

167 institutions hold shares in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. (BRG), with 106.61k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.44% while institutional investors hold 58.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.09M, and float is at 23.97M with Short Float at 2.05%. Institutions hold 58.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.21 million shares valued at $12.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.12% of the BRG Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.8 million shares valued at $10.05 million to account for 7.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 1.46 million shares representing 6.05% and valued at over $8.15 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 2.50% of the shares totaling 0.61 million with a market value of $3.38 million.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. (BRG) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. (BRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Konig Michael L. SEC filings show that Konig Michael L. sold 69,713 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $7.95 per share for a total of $0.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20000.0 shares.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 that Tio Romano (Director) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 and was made at $16.21 per share for $48625.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27244.0 shares of the BRG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 24, Tio Romano (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $5.70 for $5700.0. The insider now directly holds 26,244 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. (BRG).

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. (BRG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) that is trading -22.63% down over the past 12 months. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) is -52.86% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.53% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.12.