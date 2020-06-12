Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBS) dip is a big Buy opportunity

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBS) is -30.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.05 and a high of $3.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The CLBS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.59% off the consensus price target high of $18.50 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 71.0% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.74, the stock is -9.52% and -12.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.63 million and changing -9.37% at the moment leaves the stock -26.55% off its SMA200. CLBS registered -40.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.9734 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.3532.

The stock witnessed a -21.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.65%, and is -13.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.77% over the week and 12.33% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 65.71% and -52.20% from its 52-week high.

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.39.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.40% this year.

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) Top Institutional Holders

33 institutions hold shares in Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS), with 1.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.89% while institutional investors hold 23.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.62M, and float is at 13.53M with Short Float at 0.49%. Institutions hold 20.84% of the Float.

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 8 times.

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vericel Corporation (VCEL) that is trading -14.84% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 42.63% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 17700.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.04.