Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) Is Up 14.22% in 2020 With Lots of Room to Run

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE: CRL) is 14.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $95.58 and a high of $189.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The CRL stock was last observed hovering at around $181.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.23% off its average median price target of $176.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.76% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -9.74% lower than the price target low of $159.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $174.48, the stock is -0.97% and 12.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing -3.98% at the moment leaves the stock 20.00% off its SMA200. CRL registered 31.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $163.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $151.41.

The stock witnessed a 8.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.60%, and is -4.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.67% over the week and 3.39% over the month.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) has around 17100 employees, a market worth around $8.88B and $2.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.09 and Fwd P/E is 21.98. Profit margin for the company is 9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.55% and -8.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.25 with sales reaching $636.57M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.90% in year-over-year returns.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) Top Institutional Holders

556 institutions hold shares in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL), with 807.14k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.63% while institutional investors hold 98.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.19M, and float is at 48.70M with Short Float at 2.26%. Institutions hold 97.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.36 million shares valued at $676.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.83% of the CRL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.46 million shares valued at $563.42 million to account for 9.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 1.65 million shares representing 3.33% and valued at over $207.75 million, while AQR Capital Management, LLC holds 2.74% of the shares totaling 1.36 million with a market value of $171.07 million.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) Insider Activity

A total of 137 insider transactions have happened at Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 83 and purchases happening 54 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MASSARO GEORGE, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MASSARO GEORGE sold 941 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 at a price of $173.40 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11884.0 shares.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 that BERTOLINI ROBERT J (Director) sold a total of 3,530 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 and was made at $174.58 per share for $0.62 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29134.0 shares of the CRL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, LaPlume Joseph W (EVP, Corp Strategy & Develop) disposed off 350 shares at an average price of $174.65 for $61128.0. The insider now directly holds 9,637 shares of Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL).

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) that is trading -29.02% down over the past 12 months. Bioanalytical Systems Inc. (BASI) is 147.24% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 23.01% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.91 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.23.