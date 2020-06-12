Check out this: Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) is on the verge of a huge rally

Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) is -9.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.25 and a high of $3.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The CARV stock was last observed hovering at around $2.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $2.20, the stock is 24.32% and 19.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.71 million and changing 3.02% at the moment leaves the stock -12.55% off its SMA200. CARV registered -35.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8251 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.2071.

The stock witnessed a 21.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.76%, and is 24.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.05% over the week and 11.98% over the month.

Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) has around 108 employees, a market worth around $8.36M and $22.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -23.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.00% and -41.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (111.90%).

Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Carver Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/26/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -209.40% this year.

Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV), with 2.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 63.62% while institutional investors hold 27.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.70M, and float is at 1.35M with Short Float at 0.22%. Institutions hold 9.83% of the Float.

Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV): Who are the competitors?

Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) is -48.29% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -80.25% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 2920.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.12.