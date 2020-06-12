Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:CNSL Stock Is Going Next

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is 68.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.24 and a high of $7.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The CNSL stock was last observed hovering at around $6.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.37% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -63.25% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.53, the stock is 7.05% and 14.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.51 million and changing -3.12% at the moment leaves the stock 36.91% off its SMA200. CNSL registered 47.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 77.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.08.

The stock witnessed a 22.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.38%, and is -3.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.84% over the week and 6.60% over the month.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) has around 3400 employees, a market worth around $472.77M and $1.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 217.67 and Fwd P/E is 15.58. Profit margin for the company is 0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 101.54% and -13.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $321.57M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.60% in year-over-year returns.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) Top Institutional Holders

228 institutions hold shares in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL), with 1.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.93% while institutional investors hold 79.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 71.15M, and float is at 71.63M with Short Float at 10.45%. Institutions hold 78.30% of the Float.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) that is trading -9.47% down over the past 12 months. 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) is -42.36% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.93% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 14.31.