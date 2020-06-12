Endologix Inc. (ELGX) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Endologix Inc. (NASDAQ: ELGX) is -36.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.60 and a high of $8.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The ELGX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.57% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -14.77% lower than the price target low of $0.88 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.01, the stock is 20.28% and 22.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing -12.93% at the moment leaves the stock -50.75% off its SMA200. ELGX registered -86.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8706 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.2560.

The stock witnessed a 31.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.68%, and is 13.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.38% over the week and 13.24% over the month.

Endologix Inc. (ELGX) has around 488 employees, a market worth around $20.27M and $136.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -44.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.33% and -87.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.40%).

Endologix Inc. (ELGX) Analyst Forecasts

Endologix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.83 with sales reaching $21.85M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -21.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -39.30% in year-over-year returns.

Endologix Inc. (ELGX) Top Institutional Holders

71 institutions hold shares in Endologix Inc. (ELGX), with 894.21k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.69% while institutional investors hold 78.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.07M, and float is at 18.65M with Short Float at 1.37%. Institutions hold 74.71% of the Float.

Endologix Inc. (ELGX) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Endologix Inc. (ELGX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WALLER GREGORY D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WALLER GREGORY D sold 582 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $3.00 per share for a total of $1746.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29340.0 shares.

Endologix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 14 that WALLER GREGORY D (Director) sold a total of 715 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 14 and was made at $6.61 per share for $4726.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29922.0 shares of the ELGX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 14, Wilder Thomas (Director) disposed off 1,369 shares at an average price of $6.61 for $9049.0. The insider now directly holds 27,864 shares of Endologix Inc. (ELGX).