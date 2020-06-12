Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Volatility At 12.99%, Should You Add A Position?

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) is -50.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.61 and a high of $3.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The GEVO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.6% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 62.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.14, the stock is -8.06% and 6.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.56 million and changing -12.98% at the moment leaves the stock -43.23% off its SMA200. GEVO registered -41.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.1729 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.6118.

The stock witnessed a -4.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.67%, and is -12.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.99% over the week and 11.98% over the month.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) has around 57 employees, a market worth around $16.50M and $21.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 86.89% and -68.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.30%).

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gevo Inc. (GEVO) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gevo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.35 with sales reaching $470k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 59.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -83.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -90.80% in year-over-year returns.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Top Institutional Holders

29 institutions hold shares in Gevo Inc. (GEVO), with 1.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.41% while institutional investors hold 10.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.47M, and float is at 13.24M with Short Float at 1.13%. Institutions hold 9.65% of the Float.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Gevo Inc. (GEVO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 4 times.