Here is a breakdown of the Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) stock performance

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) is -52.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.37 and a high of $2.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The DXF stock was last observed hovering at around $0.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $24.84 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.83% off the consensus price target high of $24.84 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 97.83% higher than the price target low of $24.84 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.54, the stock is 16.09% and 9.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.61 million and changing 0.11% at the moment leaves the stock -54.65% off its SMA200. DXF registered -82.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.4751 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8797.

The stock witnessed a 4.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.13%, and is 26.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 30.20% over the week and 19.04% over the month.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) has around 34 employees, a market worth around $10.94M and $23.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.44. Profit margin for the company is 14.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.73% and -77.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/09/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -94.30% this year.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF), with institutional investors hold 3.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.85M, and float is at 6.95M with Short Float at 0.05%. Institutions hold 3.91% of the Float.