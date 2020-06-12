Impinj Inc. (PI) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) is -3.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.47 and a high of $40.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The PI stock was last observed hovering at around $27.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.56% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.37% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -18.76% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.94, the stock is -4.62% and 12.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.57 million and changing -9.29% at the moment leaves the stock -10.97% off its SMA200. PI registered -1.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.62.

The stock witnessed a 4.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.97%, and is -8.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.23% over the week and 6.28% over the month.

Impinj Inc. (PI) has around 272 employees, a market worth around $533.57M and $167.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -12.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 117.48% and -38.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.70%).

Impinj Inc. (PI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Impinj Inc. (PI) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Impinj Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.25 with sales reaching $27.46M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -28.10% in year-over-year returns.

Impinj Inc. (PI) Top Institutional Holders

203 institutions hold shares in Impinj Inc. (PI), with 1.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.17% while institutional investors hold 93.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.41M, and float is at 21.25M with Short Float at 15.29%. Institutions hold 88.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sylebra Capital Ltd with over 4.4 million shares valued at $73.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.39% of the PI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Toronado Partners, LLC with 1.55 million shares valued at $25.9 million to account for 6.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. which holds 1.26 million shares representing 5.57% and valued at over $21.11 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.14% of the shares totaling 1.17 million with a market value of $19.47 million.

Impinj Inc. (PI) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Impinj Inc. (PI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gibson Daniel Patrick, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Gibson Daniel Patrick bought 48,857 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $18.21 per share for a total of $0.89 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.4 million shares.

Impinj Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Baker Cary (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $19.05 per share for $9525.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2500.0 shares of the PI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, Gibson Daniel Patrick (Director) acquired 47,098 shares at an average price of $18.82 for $0.89 million. The insider now directly holds 4,348,465 shares of Impinj Inc. (PI).

Impinj Inc. (PI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) that is trading 20.74% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.59% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.32.