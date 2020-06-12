Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE: INSP) is 9.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.53 and a high of $95.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The INSP stock was last observed hovering at around $85.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.53% off its average median price target of $87.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.05% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -92.74% lower than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $80.95, the stock is -1.18% and 10.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing -5.30% at the moment leaves the stock 16.29% off its SMA200. INSP registered 44.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 11.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $77.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $73.40.

The stock witnessed a 18.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.91%, and is -4.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.97% over the week and 5.80% over the month.

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) has around 239 employees, a market worth around $2.05B and $87.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -47.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 99.73% and -14.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.30%).

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) Analyst Forecasts

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.11 with sales reaching $7.51M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -49.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -58.40% in year-over-year returns.

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) Top Institutional Holders

240 institutions hold shares in Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP), with 1.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.23% while institutional investors hold 100.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.17M, and float is at 25.37M with Short Float at 8.71%. Institutions hold 96.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 2.94 million shares valued at $177.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.03% of the INSP Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.1 million shares valued at $66.52 million to account for 4.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Franklin Resources, Inc which holds 0.98 million shares representing 3.68% and valued at over $59.21 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 3.54% of the shares totaling 0.94 million with a market value of $56.93 million.

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jandrich Steven, the company’s Chief Comp Off & VP, Human Res. SEC filings show that Jandrich Steven sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $80.00 per share for a total of $80000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1805.0 shares.

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 21 that Jandrich Steven (Chief Comp Off & VP, Human Res) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 21 and was made at $72.68 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1805.0 shares of the INSP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 09, Ban Randy (Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $64.00 for $0.64 million. The insider now directly holds 142 shares of Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP).