Marchex Inc. (MCHX) – The 140.96% Upside Potential Remains

Marchex Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHX) is -56.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.10 and a high of $4.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The MCHX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $1.66, the stock is 9.50% and 10.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.5 million and changing -2.35% at the moment leaves the stock -41.31% off its SMA200. MCHX registered -62.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5569 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.5573.

The stock witnessed a 14.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.74%, and is 0.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.75% over the week and 8.02% over the month.

Marchex Inc. (MCHX) has around 291 employees, a market worth around $71.96M and $104.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -26.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.91% and -66.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.80%).

Marchex Inc. (MCHX) Analyst Forecasts

Marchex Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $18.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -30.80% in year-over-year returns.

Marchex Inc. (MCHX) Top Institutional Holders

128 institutions hold shares in Marchex Inc. (MCHX), with 4.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.95% while institutional investors hold 89.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.84M, and float is at 35.90M with Short Float at 2.41%. Institutions hold 80.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Edenbrook Capital, LLC with over 7.39 million shares valued at $10.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.53% of the MCHX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 2.77 million shares valued at $4.01 million to account for 6.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.58 million shares representing 6.48% and valued at over $3.75 million, while Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. holds 6.34% of the shares totaling 2.53 million with a market value of $3.66 million.

Marchex Inc. (MCHX) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at Marchex Inc. (MCHX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 57 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ARENDS MICHAEL A, the company’s Co-CEO & CFO. SEC filings show that ARENDS MICHAEL A bought 125 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 04 at a price of $1.63 per share for a total of $204.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.79 million shares.

Marchex Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that ARENDS MICHAEL A (Co-CEO & CFO) bought a total of 125 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $1.66 per share for $208.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.79 million shares of the MCHX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 28, ARENDS MICHAEL A (Co-CEO & CFO) acquired 125 shares at an average price of $1.55 for $194.0. The insider now directly holds 792,004 shares of Marchex Inc. (MCHX).

Marchex Inc. (MCHX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Inuvo Inc. (INUV) that is trading 22.19% up over the past 12 months. IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) is 17.83% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 27.15% from the last report on Apr 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.63 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.45.