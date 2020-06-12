Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) up 21.83% since start of the year

Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK) is 21.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.26 and a high of $11.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The MITK stock was last observed hovering at around $10.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.68% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.44% off the consensus price target high of $12.50 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -3.56% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.32, the stock is -1.01% and 5.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.59 million and changing -6.80% at the moment leaves the stock 6.81% off its SMA200. MITK registered -1.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.41.

The stock witnessed a 5.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.90%, and is -4.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.59% over the week and 3.48% over the month.

Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) has around 272 employees, a market worth around $382.33M and $92.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 81.75 and Fwd P/E is 15.85. Profit margin for the company is 5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.19% and -18.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.20%).

Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mitek Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $23.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.70% year-over-year.

Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) Top Institutional Holders

175 institutions hold shares in Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK), with 1.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.50% while institutional investors hold 71.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.02M, and float is at 39.72M with Short Float at 2.29%. Institutions hold 69.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.42 million shares valued at $19.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.88% of the MITK Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Legal & General Group PLC with 2.13 million shares valued at $16.76 million to account for 5.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.06 million shares representing 5.01% and valued at over $16.24 million, while Toronado Partners, LLC holds 4.62% of the shares totaling 1.9 million with a market value of $14.98 million.

Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gray Jason, the company’s GC, Secretary & Admin Officer. SEC filings show that Gray Jason sold 7,237 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 28 at a price of $9.26 per share for a total of $67015.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Mitek Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 11 that Ritter Stephen (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 11,616 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 11 and was made at $9.13 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the MITK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 26, DAVISON JEFFREY C (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,840 shares at an average price of $7.38 for $13579.0. The insider now directly holds 154,381 shares of Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK).

Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) that is trading 29.51% up over the past 12 months. NCR Corporation (NCR) is -44.73% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.95% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.83 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.56.