Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) on Track to Reach $14.50 in a Year

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR) is -10.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.42 and a high of $15.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The MNR stock was last observed hovering at around $13.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.79% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.06% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -7.92% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.95, the stock is -0.03% and 2.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.56 million and changing -5.75% at the moment leaves the stock -6.49% off its SMA200. MNR registered -6.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.60.

The stock witnessed a 7.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.03%, and is -5.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.49% over the week and 3.61% over the month.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) has around 16 employees, a market worth around $1.27B and $163.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 30.26. Profit margin for the company is -31.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.80% and -16.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $37.45M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.30% year-over-year.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) Top Institutional Holders

316 institutions hold shares in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR), with 3.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.27% while institutional investors hold 73.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 97.86M, and float is at 94.67M with Short Float at 1.29%. Institutions hold 71.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.8 million shares valued at $118.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.01% of the MNR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wasatch Advisors Inc with 9.11 million shares valued at $109.76 million to account for 9.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 8.93 million shares representing 9.12% and valued at over $107.57 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 3.26% of the shares totaling 3.19 million with a market value of $38.46 million.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) Insider Activity

A total of 85 insider transactions have happened at Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 65 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LANDY MICHAEL P, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that LANDY MICHAEL P bought 90 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $11.12 per share for a total of $1000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.44 million shares.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 15 that LANDY MICHAEL P (President and CEO) bought a total of 85 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 15 and was made at $11.81 per share for $1000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.44 million shares of the MNR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 30, LANDY SAMUEL A (Director) disposed off 7,874 shares at an average price of $11.39 for $89684.0. The insider now directly holds 242,957 shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR).

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) that is trading 9.13% up over the past 12 months. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) is -34.78% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.82% from the last report on Apr 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.91.