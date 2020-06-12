New Big Money Means John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) Investors Could Reap Benefit

John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE: JBT) is -33.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.17 and a high of $127.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The JBT stock was last observed hovering at around $87.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -12.58% off its average median price target of $83.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.33% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -16.67% lower than the price target low of $64.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $74.67, the stock is -9.56% and -3.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.65 million and changing -14.42% at the moment leaves the stock -23.18% off its SMA200. JBT registered -34.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $78.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $93.87.

The stock witnessed a 13.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.47%, and is -19.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.95% over the week and 5.98% over the month.

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) has around 6400 employees, a market worth around $2.38B and $1.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.26 and Fwd P/E is 18.15. Profit margin for the company is 7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.94% and -41.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.90%).

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

John Bean Technologies Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.73 with sales reaching $395.59M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -17.50% in year-over-year returns.

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) Top Institutional Holders

343 institutions hold shares in John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT), with 643.54k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.03% while institutional investors hold 109.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.90M, and float is at 31.08M with Short Float at 7.65%. Institutions hold 107.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.72 million shares valued at $350.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.90% of the JBT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.34 million shares valued at $248.21 million to account for 10.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 2.58 million shares representing 8.14% and valued at over $191.65 million, while ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC holds 5.17% of the shares totaling 1.64 million with a market value of $121.79 million.

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DEVINE CAROLINE MAURY, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DEVINE CAROLINE MAURY sold 300 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $69.20 per share for a total of $20760.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49346.0 shares.

John Bean Technologies Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 17 that DEVINE CAROLINE MAURY (Director) sold a total of 300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 17 and was made at $113.55 per share for $34065.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 49646.0 shares of the JBT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 01, Marvin James L (EVP & General Counsel) disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $100.12 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 18,313 shares of John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT).

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AAR Corp. (AIR) that is trading -37.74% down over the past 12 months. Standex International Corporation (SXI) is -21.96% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.62% from the last report on Apr 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.27 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.73.