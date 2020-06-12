NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) is -4.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.01 and a high of $61.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The NEP stock was last observed hovering at around $52.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.86% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.84% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -3.08% lower than the price target low of $49.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.51, the stock is 0.16% and 6.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing -3.55% at the moment leaves the stock -1.37% off its SMA200. NEP registered 10.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $49.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.02.

The stock witnessed a 4.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.34%, and is -4.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.64% over the week and 2.83% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 28.83. Profit margin for the company is -32.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.11% and -18.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NextEra Energy Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.36 with sales reaching $337.99M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -151.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 39.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.00% in year-over-year returns.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Top Institutional Holders

303 institutions hold shares in NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP), with 1.78M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.72% while institutional investors hold 87.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 65.50M, and float is at 63.11M with Short Float at 1.78%. Institutions hold 84.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Neuberger Berman Group, LLC with over 5.84 million shares valued at $251.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.92% of the NEP Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Energy Income Partners, LLC with 3.94 million shares valued at $169.33 million to account for 6.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Jennison Associates LLC which holds 3.79 million shares representing 5.78% and valued at over $162.91 million, while FMR, LLC holds 4.69% of the shares totaling 3.08 million with a market value of $132.23 million.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kind Peter H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Kind Peter H bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $38.70 per share for a total of $77396.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24680.0 shares.

NextEra Energy Partners LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Byrne Robert J (Director) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $42.50 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25010.0 shares of the NEP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Byrne Robert J (Director) acquired 5,500 shares at an average price of $46.50 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 22,510 shares of NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP).

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) that is 9.43% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.62% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.06 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.75.