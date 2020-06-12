Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) makes -15.47% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Oxford Industries Inc. (NYSE: OXM) is -42.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.37 and a high of $80.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The OXM stock was last observed hovering at around $51.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -8.11% off its average median price target of $57.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.68% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 5.22% higher than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.60, the stock is -2.58% and 6.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing -15.68% at the moment leaves the stock -28.75% off its SMA200. OXM registered -36.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $56.59.

The stock witnessed a 16.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.53%, and is -15.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.37% over the week and 5.93% over the month.

Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) has around 6100 employees, a market worth around $731.61M and $1.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.76 and Fwd P/E is 12.69. Profit margin for the company is 6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.56% and -45.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.20%).

Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oxford Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.9 with sales reaching $223.45M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.30% year-over-year.

Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) Top Institutional Holders

249 institutions hold shares in Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM), with 595.31k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.55% while institutional investors hold 105.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.78M, and float is at 16.18M with Short Float at 13.98%. Institutions hold 102.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.03 million shares valued at $109.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.06% of the OXM Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.75 million shares valued at $63.53 million to account for 10.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC which holds 0.88 million shares representing 5.22% and valued at over $31.74 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.80% of the shares totaling 0.8 million with a market value of $29.19 million.

Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TUGGLE CLYDE C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that TUGGLE CLYDE C bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 01 at a price of $35.72 per share for a total of $71440.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10023.0 shares.

Oxford Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Campbell Thomas E (EVP) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $76.75 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33781.0 shares of the OXM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 16, GRASSMYER SCOTT (EVP) disposed off 2,838 shares at an average price of $73.07 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 30,473 shares of Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM).

Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) that is trading -58.27% down over the past 12 months. V.F. Corporation (VFC) is -29.46% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.44% from the last report on Apr 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 16.74.