Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) is -24.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.15 and a high of $2.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The FENG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $45.04 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.91% off the consensus price target high of $70.94 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 92.27% higher than the price target low of $19.14 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.48, the stock is 9.49% and 10.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.63 million and changing -5.13% at the moment leaves the stock -10.53% off its SMA200. FENG registered -28.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3574 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8604.

The stock witnessed a 7.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.25%, and is 9.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.45% over the week and 6.77% over the month.

Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) has around 1689 employees, a market worth around $102.46M and $214.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.00 and Fwd P/E is 15.42. Profit margin for the company is 50.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.70% and -33.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.80%).

Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Phoenix New Media Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $62.8M over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post 10.20% year-over-year.

Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) Top Institutional Holders

29 institutions hold shares in Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG), with 17.95M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.66% while institutional investors hold 41.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 72.79M, and float is at 31.01M with Short Float at 0.07%. Institutions hold 31.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is International Value Advisers, LLC with over 5.23 million shares valued at $6.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.79% of the FENG Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FIL LTD with 1.74 million shares valued at $2.15 million to account for 5.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Sylebra Capital Ltd which holds 0.92 million shares representing 2.79% and valued at over $1.14 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 2.24% of the shares totaling 0.74 million with a market value of $0.92 million.

Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NetEase Inc. (NTES) that is trading 57.24% up over the past 12 months. SINA Corporation (SINA) is -18.60% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 67.2% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 13340.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.5.