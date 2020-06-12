Positives for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) as stock loss in recent trading

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) is 96.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.75 and a high of $3.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The ATOS stock was last observed hovering at around $3.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 23.0% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.08, the stock is 28.60% and 51.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.67 million and changing -3.14% at the moment leaves the stock 85.15% off its SMA200. ATOS registered 43.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 115.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.2234 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.6066.

The stock witnessed a 88.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 275.61%, and is 15.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.80% over the week and 13.75% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 307.95% and -11.49% from its 52-week high.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.28.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.10% this year.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Top Institutional Holders

14 institutions hold shares in Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS), with 52.67k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.57% while institutional investors hold 3.08% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 3.06% of the Float.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.