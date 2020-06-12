Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -11.44% Change This Year

Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ: SRCL) is -11.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.45 and a high of $67.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The SRCL stock was last observed hovering at around $60.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.79% off its average median price target of $61.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.27% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -28.43% lower than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.51, the stock is 2.71% and 11.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing -6.29% at the moment leaves the stock 1.52% off its SMA200. SRCL registered 25.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $52.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $56.96.

The stock witnessed a 10.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.19%, and is -7.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.52% over the week and 4.18% over the month.

Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) has around 19500 employees, a market worth around $5.16B and $3.26B in sales. Fwd P/E is 24.11. Profit margin for the company is -10.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.97% and -16.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.40%).

Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stericycle Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.29 with sales reaching $601.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -35.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -17.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -28.90% in year-over-year returns.

Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) Top Institutional Holders

488 institutions hold shares in Stericycle Inc. (SRCL), with 254.14k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.28% while institutional investors hold 117.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 91.30M, and float is at 91.12M with Short Float at 5.41%. Institutions hold 116.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.56 million shares valued at $415.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.36% of the SRCL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is AllianceBernstein, L.P. with 8.08 million shares valued at $392.72 million to account for 8.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 7.76 million shares representing 8.49% and valued at over $376.84 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 7.58% of the shares totaling 6.93 million with a market value of $336.42 million.

Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stahl David W., the company’s EVP and CIO. SEC filings show that Stahl David W. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $63.47 per share for a total of $63474.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1711.0 shares.

Stericycle Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that Ginnetti Daniel (EVP International) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $62.65 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10035.0 shares of the SRCL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 31, Ginnetti Daniel (EVP International) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $55.47 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 9,943 shares of Stericycle Inc. (SRCL).

Stericycle Inc. (SRCL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) that is trading 113.03% up over the past 12 months. Waste Management Inc. (WM) is -9.60% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.27% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.07.