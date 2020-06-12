TCS Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) Now

The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE: TCS) is -35.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.80 and a high of $7.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The TCS stock was last observed hovering at around $3.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.72% off its average median price target of $2.25 for the next 12 months. It is also -21.33% off the consensus price target high of $2.25 offered by analysts, but current levels are -21.33% lower than the price target low of $2.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.73, the stock is -1.46% and 13.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing -20.87% at the moment leaves the stock -25.44% off its SMA200. TCS registered -62.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.5057 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.3140.

The stock witnessed a 6.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.38%, and is -16.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.27% over the week and 11.33% over the month.

The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) has around 5110 employees, a market worth around $120.31M and $927.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.30 and Fwd P/E is 10.92. Profit margin for the company is 1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.67% and -65.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.10%).

The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) Analyst Forecasts

The Container Store Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.31 with sales reaching $244.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 327.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.50% in year-over-year returns.

The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) Top Institutional Holders

128 institutions hold shares in The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS), with 4.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.09% while institutional investors hold 97.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.31M, and float is at 16.89M with Short Float at 15.90%. Institutions hold 88.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. with over 27.51 million shares valued at $64.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 55.72% of the TCS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bank of America Corporation with 2.87 million shares valued at $6.78 million to account for 5.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Front Street Capital Management, Inc. which holds 2.63 million shares representing 5.32% and valued at over $6.2 million, while Towle & Company holds 3.36% of the shares totaling 1.66 million with a market value of $3.92 million.

The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Jordan Robert E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Jordan Robert E bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $3.73 per share for a total of $74554.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80757.0 shares.

The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) that is 36.01% higher over the past 12 months. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) is -42.57% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.58% from the last report on Apr 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.91 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.73.