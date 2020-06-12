The decline in Fang Holdings Limited (SFUN) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) is -47.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.81 and a high of $6.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The SFUN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.86% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 56.86% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.51, the stock is 30.80% and 33.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing -5.03% at the moment leaves the stock -22.62% off its SMA200. SFUN registered -72.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.1149 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8957.

The stock witnessed a 49.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.88%, and is 21.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.02% over the week and 13.03% over the month.

Fang Holdings Limited (SFUN) has around 3359 employees, a market worth around $125.42M and $219.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.62. Profit margin for the company is -28.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.42% and -75.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Fang Holdings Limited (SFUN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fang Holdings Limited (SFUN) is a “Underweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fang Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $67.56M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 83.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -27.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.20% in year-over-year returns.

Fang Holdings Limited (SFUN) Top Institutional Holders

66 institutions hold shares in Fang Holdings Limited (SFUN), with 367.04k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.41% while institutional investors hold 49.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 83.06M, and float is at 51.57M with Short Float at 1.71%. Institutions hold 48.89% of the Float.