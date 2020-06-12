These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT)

Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDT) is 0.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.01 and a high of $8.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The LQDT stock was last observed hovering at around $6.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.1% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 0.17% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.99, the stock is 7.39% and 18.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.56 million and changing -1.48% at the moment leaves the stock 4.51% off its SMA200. LQDT registered 3.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.15.

The stock witnessed a 14.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.65%, and is 0.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.06% over the week and 5.17% over the month.

Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) has around 578 employees, a market worth around $197.19M and $218.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -8.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 99.00% and -28.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.80%).

Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Liquidity Services Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15 with sales reaching $40.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -15.20% year-over-year.

Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) Top Institutional Holders

145 institutions hold shares in Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT), with 6.76M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.88% while institutional investors hold 89.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.63M, and float is at 27.27M with Short Float at 2.18%. Institutions hold 71.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.06 million shares valued at $15.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.94% of the LQDT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 2.37 million shares valued at $9.19 million to account for 6.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Staley Capital Advisers, Inc. which holds 2.17 million shares representing 6.37% and valued at over $8.4 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.35% of the shares totaling 1.82 million with a market value of $7.05 million.

Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 65 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Angrick William P III, the company’s Chairman of the Board and CEO. SEC filings show that Angrick William P III bought 52,949 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 at a price of $6.19 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.98 million shares.

Liquidity Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Angrick William P III (Chairman of the Board and CEO) bought a total of 52,949 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $6.25 per share for $0.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.93 million shares of the LQDT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, Angrick William P III (Chairman of the Board and CEO) acquired 9,149 shares at an average price of $6.15 for $56266.0. The insider now directly holds 4,878,409 shares of Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT).

Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) that is trading 94.33% up over the past 12 months. Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) is 344.44% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.66% from the last report on Apr 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.58 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.5.