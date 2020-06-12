Things appear to be looking up for CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP)

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) is -34.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.26 and a high of $5.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The CNSP stock was last observed hovering at around $2.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $2.59, the stock is -7.49% and -2.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.68 million and changing -3.36% at the moment leaves the stock -27.35% off its SMA200. CNSP registered a loss of -38.92% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.7605 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.4147.

The stock witnessed a -16.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.44%, and is -6.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.70% over the week and 12.52% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 105.85% and -54.48% from its 52-week high.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.60% this year.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP) Top Institutional Holders

13 institutions hold shares in CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP), with 9.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 60.54% while institutional investors hold 1.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.45M, and float is at 6.49M with Short Float at 1.25%. Institutions hold 0.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Essex Investment Management Co Inc with over 71494.0 shares valued at $0.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.43% of the CNSP Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Integrated Advisors Network LLC with 10700.0 shares valued at $22470.0 to account for 0.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC which holds 10000.0 shares representing 0.06% and valued at over $21000.0, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.03% of the shares totaling 5397.0 with a market value of $11333.0.