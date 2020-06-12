This Indicator Is Supporting Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI)

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE: AFI) is -29.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.12 and a high of $11.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The AFI stock was last observed hovering at around $3.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.87% off its average median price target of $3.40 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.6% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -67.78% lower than the price target low of $1.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.02, the stock is -6.20% and 29.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.51 million and changing -22.37% at the moment leaves the stock -23.61% off its SMA200. AFI registered -73.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.7009 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.0161.

The stock witnessed a 30.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.04%, and is -13.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.42% over the week and 12.90% over the month.

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI) has around 1600 employees, a market worth around $66.16M and $623.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 169.64% and -74.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.20%).

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Armstrong Flooring Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.37 with sales reaching $143.95M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -290.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -19.00% in year-over-year returns.

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI) Top Institutional Holders

138 institutions hold shares in Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI), with 506.85k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.33% while institutional investors hold 97.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.91M, and float is at 21.07M with Short Float at 3.14%. Institutions hold 95.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC with over 3.11 million shares valued at $4.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.42% of the AFI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.77 million shares valued at $2.53 million to account for 8.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Gamco Investors Inc which holds 1.74 million shares representing 8.05% and valued at over $2.48 million, while Nantahala Capital Management, LLC holds 7.22% of the shares totaling 1.56 million with a market value of $2.23 million.

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 45 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Flaharty Brent A, the company’s SVP, Sales. SEC filings show that Flaharty Brent A bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $2.23 per share for a total of $5575.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50699.0 shares.

Armstrong Flooring Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Vermette Michel (President & CEO) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $2.89 per share for $28900.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the AFI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, LANE KATHY S (Director) acquired 16,242 shares at an average price of $2.93 for $47589.0. The insider now directly holds 48,425 shares of Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI).

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI): Who are the competitors?

