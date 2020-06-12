Top attractive stock of the week – Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE: TGP) is -24.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.00 and a high of $16.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The TGP stock was last observed hovering at around $12.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.87% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.89% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -31.11% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.80, the stock is 2.13% and 6.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.6 million and changing -6.87% at the moment leaves the stock -10.47% off its SMA200. TGP registered -10.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.46.

The stock witnessed a 2.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.53%, and is 3.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.58% over the week and 4.99% over the month.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) has around 2000 employees, a market worth around $977.98M and $591.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.01 and Fwd P/E is 4.21. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.57% and -29.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.66 with sales reaching $144.21M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 47.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.80% in year-over-year returns.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) Top Institutional Holders

125 institutions hold shares in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP), with 24.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 32.52% while institutional investors hold 63.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 77.07M, and float is at 53.64M with Short Float at 1.48%. Institutions hold 42.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 7.15 million shares valued at $70.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.90% of the TGP Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Thornburg Investment Management Inc. with 2.05 million shares valued at $20.07 million to account for 5.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 1.88 million shares representing 5.23% and valued at over $18.42 million, while Beach Investment Counsel, Inc./PA holds 3.88% of the shares totaling 1.39 million with a market value of $13.66 million.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) that is trading -23.38% down over the past 12 months. Teekay Corporation (TK) is -7.41% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 80.78% from the last report on Apr 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.79.