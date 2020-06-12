What should you know before buying stock in Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc. (AMEX: TMQ) is -33.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.03 and a high of $3.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The TMQ stock was last observed hovering at around $2.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.38% off the consensus price target high of $3.90 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 17.92% higher than the price target low of $2.12 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.74, the stock is -10.19% and 0.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.68 million and changing -17.92% at the moment leaves the stock -5.65% off its SMA200. TMQ registered -33.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8314 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8654.

The stock witnessed a -2.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.63%, and is -13.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.74% over the week and 7.14% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 68.93% and -44.41% from its 52-week high.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trilogy Metals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/14/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.20% this year.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) Top Institutional Holders

56 institutions hold shares in Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ), with 21.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.47% while institutional investors hold 81.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 140.67M, and float is at 81.49M with Short Float at 0.29%. Institutions hold 68.99% of the Float.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WALTERS DIANA J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WALTERS DIANA J bought 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $1.30 per share for a total of $10400.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8000.0 shares.

Trilogy Metals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Gowans James (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $1.27 per share for $1270.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 73800.0 shares of the TMQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Gowans James (Director) acquired 5,500 shares at an average price of $1.36 for $7480.0. The insider now directly holds 72,800 shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ).

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) that is 168.69% higher over the past 12 months. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) is -45.22% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -24.33% from the last report on Apr 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.36.