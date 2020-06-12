Which institution holds the most shares in Taoping Inc. (TAOP)

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) is -24.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.31 and a high of $0.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The TAOP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 79.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.42, the stock is 14.07% and 7.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.61 million and changing 1.90% at the moment leaves the stock -17.66% off its SMA200. TAOP registered -44.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.3749 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5055.

The stock witnessed a 10.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.89%, and is 22.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.81% over the week and 13.11% over the month.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) has around 125 employees, a market worth around $16.89M and $16.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -13.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.42% and -49.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Taoping Inc. (TAOP) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Taoping Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 91.20% this year.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in Taoping Inc. (TAOP), with 17.62M shares held by insiders accounting for 42.20% while institutional investors hold 0.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.76M, and float is at 24.31M with Short Float at 0.83%. Institutions hold 0.55% of the Float.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Taoping Inc. (TAOP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.