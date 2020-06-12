Who are the Institutional Holders in Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO)?

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) is -27.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.44 and a high of $16.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The XBIO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26%.

Currently trading at $1.05, the stock is 5.57% and 15.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing -19.85% at the moment leaves the stock -11.09% off its SMA200. XBIO registered -86.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.9554 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1060.

The stock witnessed a 16.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 64.06%, and is 6.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.80% over the week and 11.59% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 138.64% and -93.78% from its 52-week high.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.38.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1,429.40% year-over-year.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) Top Institutional Holders

8 institutions hold shares in Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO), with 925.08k shares held by insiders accounting for 14.72% while institutional investors hold 8.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.23M, and float is at 5.36M with Short Float at 6.07%. Institutions hold 7.43% of the Float.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.