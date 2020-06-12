Who is the Top Investor In HNI Corporation (HNI)?

HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) is -27.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.60 and a high of $42.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The HNI stock was last observed hovering at around $29.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.33% off its average median price target of $28.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.69% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -9.2% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.30, the stock is 5.53% and 11.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.59 million and changing -7.86% at the moment leaves the stock -16.38% off its SMA200. HNI registered -23.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.12.

The stock witnessed a 24.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.52%, and is -2.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.52% over the week and 4.90% over the month.

HNI Corporation (HNI) has around 8400 employees, a market worth around $1.16B and $2.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.84 and Fwd P/E is 14.70. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.41% and -36.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.60%).

HNI Corporation (HNI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HNI Corporation (HNI) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HNI Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.31 with sales reaching $380.74M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -27.60% in year-over-year returns.

HNI Corporation (HNI) Top Institutional Holders

272 institutions hold shares in HNI Corporation (HNI), with 533.09k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.25% while institutional investors hold 74.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.63M, and float is at 42.11M with Short Float at 1.25%. Institutions hold 73.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co with over 5.63 million shares valued at $141.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.20% of the HNI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.89 million shares valued at $123.21 million to account for 11.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.27 million shares representing 10.02% and valued at over $107.64 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.24% of the shares totaling 1.38 million with a market value of $34.8 million.

HNI Corporation (HNI) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at HNI Corporation (HNI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Porcellato Larry B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Porcellato Larry B sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $26.34 per share for a total of $26340.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48759.0 shares.

HNI Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Porcellato Larry B (Director) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $33.34 per share for $33340.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45902.0 shares of the HNI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 20, CALADO MIGUEL M (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $42.00 for $84000.0. The insider now directly holds 46,327 shares of HNI Corporation (HNI).

HNI Corporation (HNI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (KEQU) that is trading -57.72% down over the past 12 months. Knoll Inc. (KNL) is -45.03% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -27.95% from the last report on Apr 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.67 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.5.