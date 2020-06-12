Why has LAIX Inc. (LAIX) gained 1.05% in last trading?

LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) is -40.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.01 and a high of $10.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The LAIX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $19.26 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.48% off the consensus price target high of $19.91 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 84.47% higher than the price target low of $18.61 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.89, the stock is -6.48% and -10.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.65 million and changing 1.05% at the moment leaves the stock -28.30% off its SMA200. LAIX registered -70.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.1837 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.9532.

The stock witnessed a -13.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.66%, and is 5.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.61% over the week and 8.13% over the month.

LAIX Inc. (LAIX) has around 3214 employees, a market worth around $129.62M and $140.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -70.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.77% and -72.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (180.60%).

LAIX Inc. (LAIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LAIX Inc. (LAIX) is a “Underweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LAIX Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.5 with sales reaching $36.09M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.40% in year-over-year returns.

LAIX Inc. (LAIX) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in LAIX Inc. (LAIX), with 298.62k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.60% while institutional investors hold 36.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.36M, and float is at 28.25M with Short Float at 0.31%. Institutions hold 36.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TB Alternative Assets Ltd. with over 5.66 million shares valued at $21.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.15% of the LAIX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP with 3.17 million shares valued at $12.3 million to account for 10.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Credit Suisse Ag/ which holds 1.29 million shares representing 4.38% and valued at over $5.02 million, while Citadel Advisors LLC holds 0.04% of the shares totaling 11661.0 with a market value of $45244.0.