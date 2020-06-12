Why Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Malibu Boats Inc. (NASDAQ: MBUU) is 18.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.02 and a high of $56.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The MBUU stock was last observed hovering at around $52.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.83% off its average median price target of $53.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.92% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -27.39% lower than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.41, the stock is 0.96% and 32.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.57 million and changing -7.33% at the moment leaves the stock 32.37% off its SMA200. MBUU registered 33.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.64.

The stock witnessed a 26.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 82.06%, and is -10.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.51% over the week and 6.71% over the month.

Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) has around 1835 employees, a market worth around $1.00B and $729.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.46 and Fwd P/E is 14.45. Profit margin for the company is 10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 168.65% and -14.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.90%).

Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) Analyst Forecasts

Malibu Boats Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $101.32M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -48.00% in year-over-year returns.

Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) Top Institutional Holders

240 institutions hold shares in Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU), with 498.03k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.42% while institutional investors hold 108.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.63M, and float is at 20.04M with Short Float at 5.90%. Institutions hold 106.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Lord Abbett & Co with over 2.04 million shares valued at $58.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.96% of the MBUU Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.72 million shares valued at $49.56 million to account for 8.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 1.41 million shares representing 6.85% and valued at over $40.5 million, while Macquarie Group Limited holds 5.67% of the shares totaling 1.17 million with a market value of $33.55 million.

Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MURPHY PETER E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MURPHY PETER E sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $50.67 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23223.0 shares.

Malibu Boats Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 that Lanigan Mark W. (Director) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 and was made at $45.89 per share for $1.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40228.0 shares of the MBUU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, Hooks Michael K. (Director) disposed off 12,500 shares at an average price of $45.79 for $0.57 million. The insider now directly holds 41,428 shares of Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU).

Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Twin Disc Incorporated (TWIN) that is trading -54.83% down over the past 12 months. Brunswick Corporation (BC) is 24.72% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.89% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.09.