Why Shares of Omeros Corporation (OMER) Are Going Crazy

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) is 7.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.50 and a high of $20.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The OMER stock was last observed hovering at around $15.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.49%.

Currently trading at $15.16, the stock is 1.92% and 2.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing -3.10% at the moment leaves the stock 2.90% off its SMA200. OMER registered -8.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.02.

The stock witnessed a 0.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.15%, and is 5.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.88% over the week and 5.45% over the month.

Omeros Corporation (OMER) has around 258 employees, a market worth around $812.88M and $113.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -78.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.35% and -27.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-121.90%).

Omeros Corporation (OMER) Analyst Forecasts

Omeros Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.56 with sales reaching $18.76M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -29.90% in year-over-year returns.

Omeros Corporation (OMER) Top Institutional Holders

177 institutions hold shares in Omeros Corporation (OMER), with 2.94M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.39% while institutional investors hold 57.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.30M, and float is at 51.57M with Short Float at 21.18%. Institutions hold 54.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ingalls & Snyder with over 4.64 million shares valued at $61.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.51% of the OMER Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Consonance Capital Management LP with 4.48 million shares valued at $59.9 million to account for 8.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.22 million shares representing 7.75% and valued at over $56.49 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.97% of the shares totaling 2.71 million with a market value of $36.24 million.

Omeros Corporation (OMER) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Omeros Corporation (OMER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cable Thomas J., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Cable Thomas J. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 at a price of $14.40 per share for a total of $71999.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35067.0 shares.

Omeros Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 03 that Cable Thomas J. (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 03 and was made at $14.41 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35067.0 shares of the OMER stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 14, Cable Thomas J. (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $15.12 for $75590.0. The insider now directly holds 35,067 shares of Omeros Corporation (OMER).

Omeros Corporation (OMER): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -0.57% down over the past 12 months. DURECT Corporation (DRRX) is 310.83% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.83% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 24.36.