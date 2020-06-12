Why should you buy stock in Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD)?

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE: ICD) is -76.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.08 and a high of $38.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The ICD stock was last observed hovering at around $5.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.05% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.63% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -58.33% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.75, the stock is -23.92% and -23.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.57 million and changing -18.10% at the moment leaves the stock -65.62% off its SMA200. ICD registered -86.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -73.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.5840 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.3039.

The stock witnessed a -20.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 69.64%, and is -20.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.74% over the week and 10.76% over the month.

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD) has around 650 employees, a market worth around $17.81M and $181.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -47.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 339.81% and -87.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.90%).

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$3.6 with sales reaching $19.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -91.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -57.50% year-over-year.

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD) Top Institutional Holders

89 institutions hold shares in Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD), with 294.76k shares held by insiders accounting for 7.85% while institutional investors hold 80.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.75M, and float is at 3.43M with Short Float at 8.62%. Institutions hold 74.00% of the Float.

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gallegos John A. Jr., the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Gallegos John A. Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $3.09 per share for a total of $3089.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25576.0 shares.

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 18 that Gallegos John A. Jr. (President & CEO) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 18 and was made at $0.83 per share for $4150.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.49 million shares of the ICD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 18, CHOYCE PHILIP A (EVP & CFO) acquired 6,400 shares at an average price of $0.82 for $5247.0. The insider now directly holds 623,934 shares of Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD).

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) that is trading -57.54% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -149.56% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.96.