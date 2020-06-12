Why Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) is the topic of conversation today

Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) is -4.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $9.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The WWR stock was last observed hovering at around $2.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $150.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.65% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 98.65% higher than the price target low of $150.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.02, the stock is -1.66% and 29.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.51 million and changing -4.72% at the moment leaves the stock -10.21% off its SMA200. WWR registered -69.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.7817 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8480.

The stock witnessed a 27.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.53%, and is -13.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.95% over the week and 15.30% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 708.00% and -78.16% from its 52-week high.

Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Westwater Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 86.00% this year.

Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) Top Institutional Holders

17 institutions hold shares in Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR), with 2.62k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.05% while institutional investors hold 1.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.01M, and float is at 5.57M with Short Float at 0.94%. Institutions hold 1.41% of the Float.

Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.