Will Anixter International Inc. (AXE) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Anixter International Inc. (NYSE: AXE) is 4.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $55.35 and a high of $99.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The AXE stock was last observed hovering at around $97.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.34% off its average median price target of $97.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.95% off the consensus price target high of $97.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 0.95% higher than the price target low of $97.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $96.08, the stock is 0.47% and 3.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing -1.38% at the moment leaves the stock 11.68% off its SMA200. AXE registered 68.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $94.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $92.77.

The stock witnessed a 2.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.52%, and is -1.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.14% over the week and 1.31% over the month.

Anixter International Inc. (AXE) has around 9400 employees, a market worth around $3.26B and $8.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.75 and Fwd P/E is 15.55. Profit margin for the company is 2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.57% and -3.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.50%).

Anixter International Inc. (AXE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Anixter International Inc. (AXE) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Anixter International Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.11 with sales reaching $1.86B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 70.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -17.70% in year-over-year returns.

Anixter International Inc. (AXE) Top Institutional Holders

316 institutions hold shares in Anixter International Inc. (AXE), with 3.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.25% while institutional investors hold 93.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.30M, and float is at 30.13M with Short Float at 8.52%. Institutions hold 83.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.68 million shares valued at $411.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.77% of the AXE Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.21 million shares valued at $282.15 million to account for 9.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. which holds 3.2 million shares representing 9.42% and valued at over $281.54 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.86% of the shares totaling 2.33 million with a market value of $204.94 million.

Anixter International Inc. (AXE) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Anixter International Inc. (AXE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dosch Ted A, the company’s Executive VP-Finance & CFO. SEC filings show that Dosch Ted A sold 10,205 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 08 at a price of $66.56 per share for a total of $0.68 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96690.0 shares.

Anixter International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 01 that Dosch Ted A (Executive VP-Finance & CFO) sold a total of 400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 01 and was made at $70.00 per share for $28000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 96690.0 shares of the AXE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 16, Galvin William (President & CEO) disposed off 16,285 shares at an average price of $69.50 for $1.13 million. The insider now directly holds 109,342 shares of Anixter International Inc. (AXE).

Anixter International Inc. (AXE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) that is trading 11.23% up over the past 12 months. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) is -51.02% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.1% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.69 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.16.