Yunji Inc. (YJ) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) is -40.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.64 and a high of $11.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The YJ stock was last observed hovering at around $2.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $29.11 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.34% off the consensus price target high of $35.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 89.61% higher than the price target low of $26.18 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.72, the stock is -23.35% and -22.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.57 million and changing -8.42% at the moment leaves the stock -43.45% off its SMA200. YJ registered -75.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.6598 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.2311.

The stock witnessed a -30.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.93%, and is -22.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.01% over the week and 11.81% over the month.

Yunji Inc. (YJ) has around 1334 employees, a market worth around $608.60M and $1.40B in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.27. Profit margin for the company is -5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.03% and -76.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.40%).

Yunji Inc. (YJ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yunji Inc. (YJ) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Yunji Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/20/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.90% year-over-year.

Yunji Inc. (YJ) Top Institutional Holders

22 institutions hold shares in Yunji Inc. (YJ), with 4.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.90% while institutional investors hold 12.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 212.42M, and float is at 28.35M with Short Float at 0.70%. Institutions hold 12.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TB Alternative Assets Ltd. with over 12.26 million shares valued at $44.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 90.82% of the YJ Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Krane Funds Advisors LLC with 1.46 million shares valued at $5.33 million to account for 10.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. which holds 0.55 million shares representing 4.07% and valued at over $2.01 million, while Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1.49% of the shares totaling 0.2 million with a market value of $0.74 million.