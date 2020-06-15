A peek at AutoNation Inc. (AN): Who has invested in It?

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) is -19.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.59 and a high of $53.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The AN stock was last observed hovering at around $38.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.13% off its average median price target of $42.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.19% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -12.37% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.33, the stock is -2.03% and 10.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.82 million and changing 2.96% at the moment leaves the stock -10.35% off its SMA200. AN registered -4.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.84.

The stock witnessed a 18.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.64%, and is -9.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.17% over the week and 4.66% over the month.

AutoNation Inc. (AN) has around 25000 employees, a market worth around $3.33B and $21.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.44 and Fwd P/E is 9.26. Profit margin for the company is 0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 91.02% and -26.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.60%).

AutoNation Inc. (AN) Analyst Forecasts

AutoNation Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $3.77B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -29.40% in year-over-year returns.

AutoNation Inc. (AN) Top Institutional Holders

349 institutions hold shares in AutoNation Inc. (AN), with 10.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.64% while institutional investors hold 95.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 90.00M, and float is at 76.80M with Short Float at 7.43%. Institutions hold 84.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.41 million shares valued at $207.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.50% of the AN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.45 million shares valued at $152.88 million to account for 6.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 4.8 million shares representing 5.51% and valued at over $134.8 million, while Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 5.30% of the shares totaling 4.62 million with a market value of $129.63 million.

AutoNation Inc. (AN) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at AutoNation Inc. (AN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GERARD STEVEN L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GERARD STEVEN L bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $39.94 per share for a total of $39940.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6110.0 shares.

AutoNation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 24 that LAMPERT EDWARD S (10% Owner) sold a total of 21 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 24 and was made at $45.02 per share for $945.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.25 million shares of the AN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 24, LAMPERT EDWARD S (10% Owner) disposed off 78 shares at an average price of $45.02 for $3511.0. The insider now directly holds 9,663,836 shares of AutoNation Inc. (AN).

AutoNation Inc. (AN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Copart Inc. (CPRT) that is trading 13.74% up over the past 12 months. Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) is -15.18% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.43% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.19.