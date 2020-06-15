AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

AeroCentury Corp. (AMEX: ACY) is -32.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.71 and a high of $9.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The ACY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.82% off its average median price target of $9.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.03% off the consensus price target high of $9.75 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 69.03% higher than the price target low of $9.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.02, the stock is 26.62% and 69.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.72 million and changing 37.27% at the moment leaves the stock -28.34% off its SMA200. ACY registered -69.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.0063 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.2615.

The stock witnessed a 169.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.87%, and is 24.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 31.97% over the week and 25.75% over the month.

AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) has around 9 employees, a market worth around $3.41M and $40.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 324.38% and -67.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.00%).

AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AeroCentury Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -93.30% this year.

AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) Top Institutional Holders

14 institutions hold shares in AeroCentury Corp. (ACY), with 330.39k shares held by insiders accounting for 21.37% while institutional investors hold 14.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.55M, and float is at 1.22M with Short Float at 1.64%. Institutions hold 11.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 84683.0 shares valued at $84683.0. The investor’s holdings represent 5.48% of the ACY Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wells Fargo & Company with 35564.0 shares valued at $35564.0 to account for 2.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 29100.0 shares representing 1.88% and valued at over $29100.0, while Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds 1.36% of the shares totaling 21000.0 with a market value of $21000.0.

AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Magnusson Michael Gerhard, the company’s President. SEC filings show that Magnusson Michael Gerhard bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $4.38 per share for a total of $17539.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15000.0 shares.

AeroCentury Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 21 that Wilson David Paul (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 21 and was made at $3.91 per share for $3909.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1215.0 shares of the ACY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, Magnusson Michael Gerhard (President) acquired 11,000 shares at an average price of $3.95 for $43444.0. The insider now directly holds 11,000 shares of AeroCentury Corp. (ACY).

AeroCentury Corp. (ACY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Air Lease Corporation (AL) that is trading -19.85% down over the past 12 months. AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) is -29.99% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 68.15% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 6360.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.09.