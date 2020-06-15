Analysts suggest The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) could spike 51.43% in a year

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) is -40.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.08 and a high of $31.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The SMPL stock was last observed hovering at around $16.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.43% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 22.73% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.00, the stock is -1.46% and -3.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.82 million and changing 0.35% at the moment leaves the stock -26.63% off its SMA200. SMPL registered -27.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.38.

The stock witnessed a 0.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.62%, and is -5.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.82% over the week and 5.59% over the month.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) has around 150 employees, a market worth around $1.62B and $657.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 60.70 and Fwd P/E is 16.91. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.70% and -45.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Simply Good Foods Company quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.19 with sales reaching $230.59M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 61.70% year-over-year.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) Top Institutional Holders

266 institutions hold shares in The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL), with 10.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.84% while institutional investors hold 102.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 95.34M, and float is at 85.04M with Short Float at 3.98%. Institutions hold 91.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.07 million shares valued at $155.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.46% of the SMPL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 7.16 million shares valued at $137.96 million to account for 7.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 4.95 million shares representing 5.19% and valued at over $95.36 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 4.85% of the shares totaling 4.62 million with a market value of $89.0 million.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WHITE JAMES D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WHITE JAMES D bought 2,780 shares of the company’s common stock on May 06 at a price of $17.97 per share for a total of $49953.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6333.0 shares.

The Simply Good Foods Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 28 that KILTS JAMES M (Director) bought a total of 87,862 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 28 and was made at $16.88 per share for $1.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.96 million shares of the SMPL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 15, GOOLSBY MICHELLE P (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $16.59 for $82950.0. The insider now directly holds 13,970 shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL).

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) that is trading -27.50% down over the past 12 months. S&W Seed Company (SANW) is -15.00% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.49% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.75.