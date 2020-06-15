Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) stock Plunged by -0.47% yesterday

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) is -15.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.40 and a high of $1.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The CTXR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.57% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 78.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.87, the stock is -2.80% and 2.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.8 million and changing -0.47% at the moment leaves the stock 11.34% off its SMA200. CTXR registered -23.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 69.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.9085 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8079.

The stock witnessed a -22.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 60.33%, and is -9.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.71% over the week and 9.16% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 1.18. Distance from 52-week low is 116.45% and -42.28% from its 52-week high.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.90% this year.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) Top Institutional Holders

11 institutions hold shares in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR), with 14.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 39.08% while institutional investors hold 20.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.32M, and float is at 32.88M with Short Float at 2.63%. Institutions hold 12.53% of the Float.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is -13.66% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -37.49% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.54.