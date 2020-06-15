Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL) Is Up 19.23% in 2020 With Lots of Room to Run

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ: LYL) is 19.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.78 and a high of $1.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The LYL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.42%.

Currently trading at $1.55, the stock is 58.72% and 57.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing 37.17% at the moment leaves the stock 37.35% off its SMA200. LYL registered -8.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.9882 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1142.

The stock witnessed a 55.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.00%, and is 60.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 45.39% over the week and 18.04% over the month.

Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL) has around 40 employees, a market worth around $12.90M and $1.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 98.74% and -22.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.30%).

Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -615.80% this year.

Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL) Top Institutional Holders

2 institutions hold shares in Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL), with 7.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 61.73% while institutional investors hold 0.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.42M, and float is at 4.37M with Short Float at 0.00%. Institutions hold 0.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Citadel Advisors LLC with over 17049.0 shares valued at $17049.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.15% of the LYL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 15684.0 shares valued at $15684.0 to account for 0.14% of the shares outstanding.

Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) that is trading 55.13% up over the past 12 months. Morgan Stanley (MS) is 7.75% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1118.18% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1340.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.04.