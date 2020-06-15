Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -16.23% Change This Year

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE: EVV) is -16.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.34 and a high of $13.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The EVV stock was last observed hovering at around $11.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $11.10, the stock is -0.06% and 2.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.59 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -8.63% off its SMA200. EVV registered -11.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.91.

The stock witnessed a 5.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.68%, and is -3.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.05% over the week and 1.53% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 51.23% and -18.08% from its 52-week high.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) Analyst Forecasts

.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) Top Institutional Holders

153 institutions hold shares in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV), with institutional investors hold 42.06% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 42.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 7.71 million shares valued at $81.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.64% of the EVV Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Saba Capital Management, L.p. with 6.28 million shares valued at $66.33 million to account for 5.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are SIT Investment Associates Inc which holds 5.65 million shares representing 4.86% and valued at over $59.67 million, while Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc holds 3.21% of the shares totaling 3.73 million with a market value of $39.39 million.