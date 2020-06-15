Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) is -6.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.04 and a high of $105.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The GRMN stock was last observed hovering at around $91.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $90.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.24% off the consensus price target high of $101.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -20.62% lower than the price target low of $76.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $91.67, the stock is 2.92% and 10.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.59 million and changing 0.27% at the moment leaves the stock 3.41% off its SMA200. GRMN registered 13.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $85.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $88.94.

The stock witnessed a 17.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.53%, and is -5.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.92% over the week and 2.63% over the month.

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) has around 15000 employees, a market worth around $17.46B and $3.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.00 and Fwd P/E is 21.75. Profit margin for the company is 25.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.18% and -13.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.00%).

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Garmin Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.37 with sales reaching $648.29M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -30.30% in year-over-year returns.

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Top Institutional Holders

826 institutions hold shares in Garmin Ltd. (GRMN), with 51.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 26.76% while institutional investors hold 67.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 190.80M, and float is at 139.89M with Short Float at 3.64%. Institutions hold 49.44% of the Float.

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Munn Matthew, the company’s VP, Man. Director – Auto OEM. SEC filings show that Munn Matthew sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $80.84 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11685.0 shares.

Garmin Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Hartnett Joseph J (Director) bought a total of 650 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $74.53 per share for $48442.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16630.0 shares of the GRMN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Munn Matthew (VP, Man. Director – Auto OEM) disposed off 2,697 shares at an average price of $92.48 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 13,185 shares of Garmin Ltd. (GRMN).

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) that is -12.10% lower over the past 12 months. Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is -16.56% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 31.83% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.47 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.27.