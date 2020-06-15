Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE: SFL)

SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE: SFL) is -32.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.33 and a high of $15.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The SFL stock was last observed hovering at around $9.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.3% off the consensus price target high of $15.40 offered by analysts, but current levels are -9.0% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.81, the stock is -2.16% and -2.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.84 million and changing 4.36% at the moment leaves the stock -22.74% off its SMA200. SFL registered -19.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.89.

The stock witnessed a -5.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.57%, and is -6.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.41% over the week and 4.14% over the month.

SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) has around 11 employees, a market worth around $1.12B and $464.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.69. Profit margin for the company is -6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.98% and -35.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) Analyst Forecasts

SFL Corporation Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/26/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.22 with sales reaching $118.12M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.40% year-over-year.

SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) Top Institutional Holders

205 institutions hold shares in SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL), with 29.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.75% while institutional investors hold 44.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 107.63M, and float is at 86.27M with Short Float at 7.42%. Institutions hold 32.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation with over 5.93 million shares valued at $56.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.97% of the SFL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 5.9 million shares valued at $55.85 million to account for 4.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.15 million shares representing 3.48% and valued at over $39.35 million, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 2.91% of the shares totaling 3.47 million with a market value of $32.86 million.