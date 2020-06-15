Here is a breakdown of the Equity Commonwealth (EQC) stock performance

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is 0.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.62 and a high of $35.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The EQC stock was last observed hovering at around $32.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.23% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -0.33% lower than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.11, the stock is -0.18% and -0.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.8 million and changing 1.44% at the moment leaves the stock 3.11% off its SMA200. EQC registered 8.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.53.

The stock witnessed a 4.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.22%, and is -1.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.01% over the week and 2.01% over the month.

Equity Commonwealth (EQC) has around 28 employees, a market worth around $3.97B and $104.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.98 and Fwd P/E is 179.95. Distance from 52-week low is 19.88% and -5.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.20%).

Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Equity Commonwealth (EQC) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Equity Commonwealth is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $17.92M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 78.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -36.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -46.30% in year-over-year returns.

Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Top Institutional Holders

391 institutions hold shares in Equity Commonwealth (EQC), with 2.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.67% while institutional investors hold 103.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 122.15M, and float is at 119.12M with Short Float at 1.25%. Institutions hold 101.38% of the Float.

Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Equity Commonwealth (EQC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SPECTOR GERALD A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SPECTOR GERALD A bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 23 at a price of $28.84 per share for a total of $2.88 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100000.0 shares.

Equity Commonwealth (EQC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) that is trading -1.91% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.48% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.9.